Covid-19 latest: NZ has now gone two weeks without community transmission

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.

Source: 1 NEWS

There are seven new cases in managed isolation at the border.



The first case arrived from the Netherlands via Qatar on March 11, where they tested positive on Day 2 testing as they were symptomatic.



The second case arrived in the country via Singapore on March 12, where they tested positive on routine Day 1 testing. It's unknown at this stage which country the case arrived from.



Two cases arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on March 13, where they tested postiive on routine Day 0 testing.



One case arrived in the country from Pakistan via the UAE on March 13, where they tested positive on routine Day 0 testing.



Two others who arrived in the country via Singapore and Qatar on March 13 also tested positive, with one case testing positive on routine Day 1 testing and the other on routine Day 0 testing. The country where the two cases arrived from is yet to be determined.



All of today's new cases have since been transferred to quarantine facilities in Hamilton and Auckland.

Today marks two weeks without a new Covid-19 case being discovered in the community.



One previously reported case has now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 93. The nation's total number of confirmed cases is 2074, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,821,426 after 2440 tests were processed yesterday. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 5464 tests processed per day.



The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,751,806 registered users — an increase of more than 47,000 users in the past fortnight.

Poster scans have now reached 221,019,392 and users have created 8,504,040 manual diary entries. There have been 1,107,949 scans in the last 24 hours.

"It’s great to see ongoing good use of the NZ Covid Tracer app and it’s vitally important that Kiwis continue to do so. Please scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so," the Health Ministry said.