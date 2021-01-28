Covid-19 latest: No new cases linked to Pullman Hotel MIQ facility today, day 12 test rules changed for returnees

No new cases of Covid-19 have been revealed today in connection to the three community cases detected from the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that, as of today, rules will be strengthened in managed isolation and quarantine facilities so that people will not be able to leave their rooms following their day 12 test, before departing the facility.

The measure is aimed at reducing the chances of someone getting Covid-19 on the last days of being in isolation.

No new arrivals will stay at the Pullman for the time being.

Hipkins also said there is currently no evidence of any community transmission of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

On Sunday, a Northland woman who'd stayed at the hotel tested positive after completing her managed isolation stay - she has since recovered.



The other two are a father and daughter who had stayed at the Pullman at the same time, and they tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday after their time in managed isolation had ended.

Hipkins said records from the hotel suggested those people had been out of their rooms at the same time as each other, but it is still being investigated how exactly the transmission took place.

The pair had 11 close contacts, Bloomfield said, and all of those are now in isolation and in the process of being tested.

The father had not been back at work since he completed managed isolation, and his daughter had not been back to early childhood care.

Since Sunday, more than 17,000 Covid-19 tests had been processed in the Auckland and Northland regions, and no positive cases have been identified.



A total of 353 guests at the Pullman between January 9 and 13 have been asked to be tested again, and as of midday, 301 test results are back.