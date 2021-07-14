TODAY |

Covid-19 jabs to be sent around Auckland after two vaccine centres run dry

Source:  1 NEWS

More Covid-19 vaccines from the latest shipment from Pfizer will be distributed around Auckland today, after two vaccination centres in the city ran out of jabs yesterday. 

People waiting at Highbrook Covid-19 vaccination centre (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

For several hours yesterday afternoon, the Highbrook and Tāmaki vaccination centres ran out of vaccines. It forced people who’d booked appointments to wait in their cars. 

More doses eventually arrived, and people were invited to get vaccinated or reschedule. 

“Highbrook stayed open half an hour longer to ensure all those waiting were vaccinated,” the general manager of vaccine logistics Ian Costello said.

He thanked people for their patience. 

The Ministry of Health said there was a risk supplies would fall short in the first two weeks of this month.

The Tamaki and Highbrook hubs had no shots left for several hours yesterday. Source: Breakfast

About 180,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in New Zealand yesterday.  

An estimated 1 million doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in New Zealand during July, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said last month. 

Late last month, supplies reached “almost zero” before deliveries started ramping up early this month. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
