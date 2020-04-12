Covid-19 in New Zealand today - all the numbers

The Ministry of Health has provided fresh numbers today on the number of Covid-19 cases around New Zealand.

The numbers are current as of Sunday, April 12.

- 18 new cases of Covid-19, bringing New Zealand's total number of case to 1330.

- The number of daily new cases today is the lowest number reported since the beginning of the Level 4 lockdown.

- Those 18 cases are comprised of 14 confirmed and four probable cases.

- A total of 471 people have now recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand - up 49 on yesterday.

- There are 14 people in hospital across the country for Covid-19, five of those in intensive care.

- One of those five people is in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.

- There were no new deaths from Covid-19 today.