Covid-19 in New Zealand today - all the numbers

The Ministry of Health has provided fresh numbers today on the number of Covid-19 cases around New Zealand.
The numbers are current as of Sunday, April 12.
- 18 new cases of Covid-19, bringing New Zealand's total number of case to 1330.
- The number of daily new cases today is the lowest number reported since the beginning of the Level 4 lockdown.
- Those 18 cases are comprised of 14 confirmed and four probable cases.
- A total of 471 people have now recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand - up 49 on yesterday.
- There are 14 people in hospital across the country for Covid-19, five of those in intensive care.
- One of those five people is in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.
- There were no new deaths from Covid-19 today.
- The death toll in New Zealand stands at four - a woman in her 70s on the West Coast, a woman in her 90s in Christchurch, a man in his 70s in Christchurch and a man in his 80s in Wellington.