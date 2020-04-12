TODAY |

Covid-19 in New Zealand today - all the numbers

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has provided fresh numbers today on the number of Covid-19 cases around New Zealand.

Simon Dallow gives a short rundown of the current situation across the country. Source: 1 NEWS

The numbers are current as of Sunday, April 12.

- 18 new cases of Covid-19, bringing New Zealand's total number of case to 1330.

- The number of daily new cases today is the lowest number reported since the beginning of the Level 4 lockdown.

Eighteen more confirmed coronavirus infections in New Zealand

- Those 18 cases are comprised of 14 confirmed and four probable cases.

- A total of 471 people have now recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand - up 49 on yesterday. 

- There are 14 people in hospital across the country for Covid-19, five of those in intensive care.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided the latest figures on Easter Sunday. Source: 1 NEWS

- One of those five people is in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.

- There were no new deaths from Covid-19 today.

- The death toll in New Zealand stands at four - a woman in her 70s on the West Coast, a woman in her 90s in Christchurch, a man in his 70s in Christchurch and a man in his 80s in Wellington.

