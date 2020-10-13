Covid-19 in Auckland: What you need to know

In light of a case of Covid-19 announced in Auckland, members of the public are being reminded to remain vigilant.

People wearing face masks walk through central Auckland (file picture). Source: Getty

It’s not yet known if there is community transmission or whether the case has the Delta variant.

The public is being asked to follow health measures to prevent spreading the virus, such as:

Stay home if you are sick, call your doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice about getting tested.

Keep on scanning QR codes

Wear a face covering on public transport and when you can’t keep two-metre distance from others.

Practice good hygiene – wash hands often.

Auckland Transport is urging commuters over the age of 12 to wear a mask while out on public transport and to scan in using the Ministry of Health's Covid Tracer app while on buses, trains and ferries.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is currently in the process of contact tracing, urging those using public transport this afternoon to wear a mask.

"In particular, anyone in Auckland catching public transport this afternoon or who cannot socially distance in public spaces should wear a mask as a precaution."

Disposable face masks are available in vending machines at public transport hubs across the city at bus and rail stations as well as ferry wharves.

Registering your AT HOP card can also help with contact tracing.

Aucklanders are also being asked not to panic buy, with reports of supermarket shelves already being stripped bare of toilet paper.

Countdown General Manager Kiri Hannafin told 1 NEWS they are asking customers to wear a mask while shopping as an extra precaution.

"We know this is unnerving news for everyone, but we are well-practiced at shopping safely during alert level changes and we can do it again.

"We’re seeing extra demand for online shopping and remind everyone that all our stores are open and there is plenty of food and other groceries so there’s no need to buy more than you need."

Follow our live updates as the situation develops here.