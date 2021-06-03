Covid-19: Hipkins says Wellington visitor had one vaccine dose

The Covid-19 case that travelled to Wellington from Sydney over the weekend was known to have one dose of AstraZeneca, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Hipkins said it was too early to tell if there would be alert level changes in the capital.

He is urging people to continuing using the Covid-19 tracer app.

The recently confirmed case travelled from Sydney to Wellington and back again over the weekend.