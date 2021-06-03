TODAY |

Covid-19: Hipkins says Wellington visitor had one vaccine dose

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
The Covid-19 case that travelled to Wellington from Sydney over the weekend was known to have one dose of AstraZeneca, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Hipkins said it was too early to tell if there would be alert level changes in the capital. 

He is urging people to continuing using the Covid-19 tracer app. 

The recently confirmed case travelled from Sydney to Wellington and back again over the weekend. 

The person arrived just after midnight on Saturday before flying back to Sydney just after 10am on Monday morning, NSW Health confirmed yesterday evening. They subsequently tested positive in New South Wales.

