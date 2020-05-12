TODAY |

Covid-19: Helpful hygiene tips for Alert Level 2

Source:  1 NEWS

When it comes to hygiene we've been told a million times that everyone needs to wash their hands.

An expert says turn the music down so people don’t have to get to close and carry a pen, but keep it and your phone clean. Source: 1 NEWS

But as many of us prepare to resume social living on Thursday 1 NEWS asked experts to do some lateral thinking around how to keep ourselves safe and clean.

Below is a list of some recommendations:

1) Keep the music low if you have friends over so people don’t have to speak so loud and release more droplets through their breath.

2) Opt for shorter haircuts if possible, do you really need those roots touched up?

3) If you use less makeup or wear contact lenses instead of glasses you may touch your face less.

4) Carry a pen in your bag in case you have to sign in somewhere for contact tracing purposes.

5) Covid-19 has been found in toilets so always close the lid before flushing to avoid spread.

