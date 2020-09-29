TODAY |

Covid-19 has 'fundamentally changed the fabric of funerals' as many turn to virtual events

Source:  1 NEWS

A New Zealand-owned online platform is helping grieving families and friends connect by providing a place for virtual funerals.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Covid-19 has changed the way we live, but it's also changed the way we deal with death. Source: Seven Sharp

Covid-19 has changed the way people live, but it has also changed the way death is dealt with.

Physical attendance at funerals and tangihanga has become impossible for many. 

OneRoom has already live streamed and recorded funeral services and memorials for hundreds of thousands of people, and the need is growing.

It operates across four countries - New Zealand, Australia, the United States and Canada.

The company's average online viewers skyrocketed from 9800 in February, to 165,000 last month. 

OneRoom CEO Dave Lutterman says Covid-19 has "fundamentally changed the fabric of funerals".

"When Covid-19 happened and the Center for Disease Control over there [the United States] announced that if you're going to run any funerals, you're going to need to live stream them, that certainly piqued interest in the product we were putting out to the markets," he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"I think people are going to continue to be concerned about travelling, they're going to be concerned about gathering." 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Trump's US Supreme Court nominee linked to group that teaches wives to submit to will of their husbands
2
'Talk about a loveable bird' - Sir David Attenborough reveals favourite NZ bird during Seven Sharp interview
3
Regional Pasifika churches receive $10m from PGF
4
Wellington city councillor 'furious' after duck pond polluted with paint
5
Man arrested after woman dies at Auckland property
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Body pulled from Waikato River this afternoon

Overseas Kiwis get to place their vote for October election from tomorrow

04:36

'Talk about a loveable bird' - Sir David Attenborough reveals favourite NZ bird during Seven Sharp interview
04:53

Antarctic blast set to ease but cold continues as chilly weather grips country