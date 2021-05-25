Covid-19: Govt discussing whether Melbourne outbreak will impact trans-Tasman bubble

The Government is in discussions around whether the travel bubble with Victoria will be impacted over Melbourne's latest Covid-19 community outbreak.

A fifth community case was confirmed today in Melbourne, while new restrictions are being put in place after four other Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday.

"Our health officials are in close contact with their counterparts in Melbourne," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this afternoon.

"We're just at the moment having a discussion as a team as to whether or not that will mean if there any flow-on impacts for the two-way travel."

She said she expects Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins to give an update on the situation later today.