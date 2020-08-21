Covid-19: Genome sequencing used to find out how St Luke's mall worker got infected

Genome sequencing is underway to determine how a worker at an Auckland shopping mall caught Covid-19.

The case involving a staff member at St Luke's Shopping Centre was originally classified as being part of the wider Auckland cluster.

However, it is now being reinvestigated, with Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield saying yesterday any link was still being checked.

The Auckland District Health Board said the employee worked 'a number of days' while infectious, but didn't mingle with members of the public.

In a statement released yesterday, ADHB said there "has been very limited public exposure because of Alert Level 3".

"There is a very small possibility that members of the public may have been exposed to the virus from 10.30 to noon on Wednesday 12 August, before the majority of shops closed for Alert Level 3. This person visited the Countdown for ten minutes at around 11.15 am on this morning," the statement read.

"While the employee was also in the Centre during Level 3 on the afternoon of August 12, and on August 14, 15 and 17, there was no interaction with the public."

ADHB say the employee’s close contacts have also been identified and are in self-isolation.