Covid-19 forces Auckland City Mission to celebrate 100th Christmas in new ways

It's been 100 years since the Auckland City Mission opened its doors to those in need at Christmas time, but this year they're having to celebrate the milestone differently due to Covid-19.

Rather than its traditional large event, the City Mission will instead hold five smaller Christmas events throughout the city to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission if there are any cases.

"At the Mission we want to provide a place for people to gather and celebrate this special day but we have to do it safely," chief executive and missioner Chris Farrelly said.

"This is the 100th year that the Mission doors will be open on Christmas Day and we are looking forward to sharing the day with people who would otherwise not be able to enjoy the day."

ASB bank, which is also sponsoring Wellington and Christchurch City Mission Christmas activities, is helping to make the day special, along with Nandos who is offering guests special Christmas Day menus at two of its Auckland restaurants.

"This has been an incredibly tough year for so many people, something we're seeing first-hand at ASB, but it has also been a year where we have seen Kiwis really come together to support one another, and some amazing work by charities helping to look after those in our communities who need it most," ASB chief executive Vittoria Short said, of why they're getting behind the cause.

Due to reduced numbers, though, it means not everyone who usually attends the Christmas lunch can make it. For those who previously received a food parcel instead of coming to the Mission for Christmas, they will get an extra, particularly festive meal in the food parcel for their whānau to enjoy on the day.