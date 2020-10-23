TODAY |

Covid-19: Floor of Westpac's Auckland head-office closed for deep cleaning after employee tests positive

Source:  1 NEWS

Part of Westpac's Auckland head-office is undergoing deep cleaning after an employee who works there tested positive for Covid-19.

Westpac Head Office Auckland. Source: Google Images

The news comes as there was one new case of community transmission announced in Auckland today.

Westpac provided 1 NEWS with the following statement:

"A non-customer facing employee, who works at our corporate head-office building in Auckland, has contracted Covid-19 from a close contact outside of Westpac.

"As soon as they became aware a member of their household had contact with a Covid-19 case, the employee self-isolated.

"The self-isolation started last Friday evening and official advice is that the staff member would not have become infectious until Tuesday of this week.

"However, as a precaution we are conducting a deep clean of the employee’s workspace and floor, and have instituted other standard Covid-19 procedures, including asking the employee’s colleagues to monitor their health.

"We’re in frequent contact with this employee and are offering full support."

The one new community case today is a household contact of a previously confirmed case in what Dr Ashley Bloomfield has described as the "marine employee cluster".

It comes after a Covid-19 positive person - connected to a port worker who tested positive for coronavirus - visited The Malt, a pub in Auckland’s Greenhithe, on Friday, October 16, from 7.30pm until 10pm.

All staff of The Malt have since returned negative tests, the pub's owner Kevin McVicar confirmed in a Facebook post today.

The man, who was unaware he was infectious at the time, also visited marine retailer Burnsco at Gulf Harbour twice on Sunday, October 18 - the first time at around 10.30am, then at around 3.30pm.

It follows two crew members on the Sofrana Surville who tested positive for Covid-19, while a third person received a weak positive, indicating an older infection. The ship is thought to be the source of recent community infections.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-19: Floor of Westpac's Auckland head-office closed for deep cleaning after employee tests positive
2
One new community Covid-19 case recorded in NZ today, 8 others in managed isolation
3
Scene examination continues at Auckland property where baby girl was found dead
4
Man desperately trying to get family to NZ after moving from South Africa for work
5
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:24

Police to review death of Gore toddler who drowned in wastewater treatment pond
00:52

Health Minister explains the 'good reason' fewer port workers being tested for Covid-19
00:29

Two crew members from Sofrana Surville hospitalised with Covid-19 in Queensland
01:08

One new community Covid-19 case recorded in NZ today, 8 others in managed isolation