Covid-19: Flights to Australia cancelled as trans-Tasman neighbours slam door shut on quarantine-free travel

Source:  RNZ and 1 NEWS

Flights to Melbourne and Sydney out of Auckland Airport have been cancelled this morning.

Stephanie Dalzell spoke with Breakfast following the new restrictions from Scott Morrison’s government. Source: Breakfast

It comes as the Australian government suspended all quarantine-free travel for New Zealanders for 72 hours.

The Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt says the decision was made out of caution to reduce a potential risk of the South African variant spreading.

Anyone who arrived in Australia from New Zealand since 14 January is asked to get a Covid-19 test and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

"The decision has been taken out of an abundance of caution to reduce the risk of this variant, which has been shown to spread more readily between individuals, entering the Australian community," Health Minister Greg Hunt said. 

Australia’s closed the trans-Tasman travel bubble for at least 72 hours after the new Covid-19 community case in Northland. Source: Breakfast

A number of Australian states had allowed New Zealand travellers to enter the country without isolating.

It was revealed on Sunday a 56-year-old woman who had been out of managed isolation after returning from Europe had Covid-19.

It's believed she picked up the South African variant from a fellow guest at a central Auckland MIQ facility.

Jacinda Ardern responds to Australia's surprise call to close travel bubble with NZ

She had twice tested negative while in the facility. 

She visited dozens of venues around southern Northland before her infection was picked up.

So far, her husband and hairdresser have tested negative. 

