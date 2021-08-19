Covid-19: Where to find case update, lockdown announcement

The Ministry of Health will update New Zealand's Covid-19 Delta outbreak numbers in a statement at 1pm Monday.
There is no live press conference as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will speak about Auckland and Northland's alert levels at 4pm.
The 4pm announcement will be live on TVNZ1, at 1news.co.nz and on the 1 NEWS Facebook page.
Amid the Delta outbreak, the whole country is currently in Alert Level 4.
But the country, bar Auckland and Northland, will move down to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm Tuesday.
Eighty-three new cases Sunday brought the total in this Delta outbreak to 511.
Of the total cases, 496 are in Auckland and 15 are in Wellington.
There are 34 Covid-19 cases in hospital, with two in intensive care.