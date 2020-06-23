TODAY |

Covid-19 fallout in US a 'human catastrophe and an economic disaster' - economist

Source:  1 NEWS

The Covid-19 fallout in the US is a "human catastrophe" that will impact its election, economist Rodney Jones of Wigram Capital Advisors says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rodney Jones speaks of the Covid-19 fallout in the United States. Source: Q+A

More than 122,000 people have died in the United States from the virus, with 2.3 million people so far having contracted Covid-19. 

"I think by the end of July we could have another 1.5 million cases," he told TVNZ1's Q+A. 

"It’s a human catastrophe and it’s an economic disaster and, as we see in our region, it’s a source of enormous instability."

On the economic recovery in the states, Mr Jones said the path was "enormously uncertain". 

"The pendulum is swinging. Republican supporting states that opened up early, opened up aggressively, followed US President Trump, are firmly on an exponential curve and that will play into the election as well."

He said the number of people able to vote amid a pandemic, as well as the number of deaths that could reach 300,000 could also impact the election, set for November 3. 

“To be watching it in real time, it’s a human catastrophe.”

Mr Jones called New Zealand a "lifeboat" for returning Kiwis.

"There’s going to be mistakes, there’s going to be a lot of back for forth. It was great to have zero but there’s a global pandemic raging."

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Opinion: Ten dead giveaways that Labour in 2020 will never be transformational
2
Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in West Auckland
3
The Kiwi who's been in Covid-19 isolation three times
4
Visitor drought a 'golden opportunity' for a Milford Sound tourism overhaul
5
Man whose mother was murdered shocked to bump into her killer out and about in Tauranga
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing June 23: Govt mulls masks and ‘user pays’ isolation
00:46

Global health officials record most Covid-19 cases reported in a single day
13:21

Health Minister in talks with Air NZ over compulsory PPE on all flights

Nick Kyrgios slams Novak Djokovic's 'bonehead' charity event after second player tests positive for Covid-19