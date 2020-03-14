Covid-19: Everyone entering New Zealand will be required to isolate, cruise ships banned

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has this afternoon announced that, as of midnight on Sunday, everyone entering New Zealand will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

Ms Ardern said the "unprecedented measures" are the result of a decision to take an active approach to preventing further Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

The isolation policy will be reviewed in 16 days' time, with the potential for it to be extended, Ms Ardern said.

"As of midnight Sunday, every person entering New Zealand - including returning New Zealand citizens and residents - will be required to enter self isolation for 14 days - everybody," Ms Ardern said.

"The Pacific are exempted from this measure."

Ms Ardern also announced new border-exit measures, which mean people will not be allowed to travel from New Zealand to the Pacific Islands if they have any Coronavirus symptoms, or if they have travelled outside of New Zealand within the past 14 days.

The Prime Minister also announced that no cruise ships will be allowed to come to New Zealand until June 30.

"We have two choices as a nation - one is to lets Covid-19 roll on and simply brace - the second is to go hard on preventive measures and stamp it out."

There are currently six confirmed cases in New Zealand, and Ms Ardern said five of those had already undergone contact tracing, and that was underway for the sixth.