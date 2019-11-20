Covid-19 dominates NZ's Google searches in 2020

It probably comes as no surprise that Covid-19 dominated New Zealanders' Google search histories this year, from influential figures who were diagnosed with the virus to how to make a mask to what actually even is coronavirus?
Google this morning released its list of what's been trending this year, meaning what search interests have increased in 2020 compared to previous years.
In the year which was dominated by the global pandemic, searches for Ministry of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, and 'how to' searches for making a face mask and hand santiser were among the top.
People also searched for 'What is Coronavirus?', 'What is a pandemic?' and 'Why is it called Covid-19?'
But it wasn't all Covid-focused.
This year saw other major events get the limelight, with the New Zealand and US elections ranking among the most frequent searches, as well as celebrity deaths including basketball legend Kobe Byrant and Glee star Naya Rivera.
There was also a strange spike in people wanting to know why cornflakes were invented and many people wondering what the obsession with toilet paper was about.
Meanwhile, this year the top global figures people wanted to learn more about were unsurprisingly Donald Trump, as well as his rival Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Kanye West and Tom Hanks — likely after he became one of the first celebrities to contract Covid-19.
Check out all of Google's top searches in new Zealand below:
Overall searches:
Coronavirus
US Election Results
Zoom
SeeSaw
Kobe Bryant
Ministry of Health
Education Perfect
Work and Income
Naya Rivera
Sharesies
News Event:
Coronavirus
US Election Results
Australia fires
Election Results NZ
Nzx50
Iran
Italy Coronavirus
Beirut
Level 2
Iowa Caucus
Global figures:
Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump
Boris Johnson
Joe Biden
Tom Hanks
Elon Musk
Joe Exotic
Kamala Harris
Carole Baskin
Kanye West
Kiwi celebrities:
Hayley Holt
Israel Adesanya
Ashley Bloomfield
Lydia Ko
David Bain
Taika Waititi
Chelsea Winter
Benee
Dan Carter
Ross Taylor
How to:
How to make a face mask?
How to make hand sanitizer?
How to vote NZ?
How to lose weight fast?
How to make buttermilk?
How to make pancakes?
How to make self raising flour?
How to make naan bread?
How to make bread?
How to use Zoom?
What is:
What is Coronavirus?
What is the name of the Kingdom in Tangled?
What is Level 2?
What is a pandemic?
What is Matariki?
What is the time?
What is a simp?
What is buttermilk?
What is 5g?
What is antifa?
Why:
Why were cornflakes invented?
Why is it called Covid-19?
Why are people buying toilet paper?
Why is the sky blue?
Why is Italy so affected by Coronavirus?
Loss:
Kobe Bryant
George Floyd
Chadwick Boseman
Caroline Flack
Sushant Singh Rajpu
Kenny Rogers
Kelly Preston
Eddie Van Halen
Sean Connery
Rishi Kapoor