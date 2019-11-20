TODAY |

Covid-19 dominates NZ's Google searches in 2020

It probably comes as no surprise that Covid-19 dominated New Zealanders' Google search histories this year, from influential figures who were diagnosed with the virus to how to make a mask to what actually even is coronavirus?

Google this morning released its list of what's been trending this year, meaning what search interests have increased in 2020 compared to previous years.

In the year which was dominated by the global pandemic, searches for Ministry of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, and 'how to' searches for making a face mask and hand santiser were among the top.

People also searched for 'What is Coronavirus?', 'What is a pandemic?' and 'Why is it called Covid-19?'

But it wasn't all Covid-focused. 

This year saw other major events get the limelight, with the New Zealand and US elections ranking among the most frequent searches, as well as celebrity deaths including basketball legend Kobe Byrant and Glee star Naya Rivera.

There was also a strange spike in people wanting to know why cornflakes were invented and many people wondering what the obsession with toilet paper was about.

Meanwhile, this year the top global figures people wanted to learn more about were unsurprisingly Donald Trump, as well as his rival Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Kanye West and Tom Hanks — likely after he became one of the first celebrities to contract Covid-19. 

Check out all of Google's top searches in new Zealand below:

Overall searches:

Coronavirus 

US Election Results 

Zoom

SeeSaw

Kobe Bryant 

Ministry of Health 

Education Perfect 

Work and Income

Naya Rivera 

Sharesies 

News Event:

Coronavirus 

US Election Results 

Australia fires 

Election Results NZ 

Nzx50 

Iran 

Italy Coronavirus 

Beirut 

Level 2

Iowa Caucus 

Global figures:

Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump 

Boris Johnson

Joe Biden 

Tom Hanks 

Elon Musk 

Joe Exotic 

Kamala Harris

Carole Baskin

Kanye West  

Kiwi celebrities:

Hayley Holt 

Israel Adesanya

Ashley Bloomfield

Lydia Ko

David Bain 

Taika Waititi

Chelsea Winter

Benee 

Dan Carter 

Ross Taylor 

How to:

How to make a face mask? 

How to make hand sanitizer?

How to vote NZ?

How to lose weight fast? 

How to make buttermilk? 

How to make pancakes? 

How to make self raising flour? 

How to make naan bread? 

How to make bread? 

How to use Zoom? 

What is:

What is Coronavirus? 

What is the name of the Kingdom in Tangled? 

What is Level 2? 

What is a pandemic? 

What is Matariki? 

What is the time? 

What is a simp? 

What is buttermilk? 

What is 5g? 

What is antifa? 

Why:

Why were cornflakes invented? 

Why is it called Covid-19? 

Why are people buying toilet paper? 

Why is the sky blue? 

Why is Italy so affected by Coronavirus? 

Loss:

Kobe Bryant 

George Floyd 

Chadwick Boseman 

Caroline Flack 

Sushant Singh Rajpu 

Kenny Rogers

Kelly Preston 

Eddie Van Halen 

Sean Connery

Rishi Kapoor 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
