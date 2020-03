The Easter Trading Laws could be amended to let supermarkets stay open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, days where they are normally forced to stay closed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ's Susie Ferguson it depends on whether supermarkets need the time shut to restock shelves, but the Government will be talking to them directly about the issue.

Read more 'It took a pandemic' - Union thankful, but skeptical of 10 per cent bonus for some supermarket workers