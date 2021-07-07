Covid-19 detected in New Plymouth wastewater

Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater samples in New Plymouth.

Mariners aboard the Playa Zahara and Viking Bay vessels recently docked at Port Taranaki, the dates of those visits do not appear to be a factor in these wastewater detections, the ministry said. Source: istock.com

A follow-up sample, taken yesterday, returned a second positive result this evening, the Ministry of Health announced.

“It is most likely that the two positive wastewater results are due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus,” the ministry said, based on previous incidences.

Additionally, it is also possible that other recently recovered cases from elsewhere in the country could have travelled to New Plymouth, the ministry said.

"While the mariners aboard the Playa Zahara and Viking Bay vessels recently docked at Port Taranaki, the dates of their brief visits, and the activity of the crew, do not appear to be a factor in these wastewater detections."

The ministry says additional testing is being carried out for a small number of port workers and nurses, who have been in possible contact with the mariners.

"The nurses have previously been tested for Covid-19 and returned negative test results.

"The ministry is encouraging anyone with symptoms, especially if they are in the New Plymouth area, to get tested. Additional testing capacity is being stood up in New Plymouth to support potential demand."

The ministry also wants recent visitors to the New Plymouth area with symptoms to seek a test.