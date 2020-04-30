Covid-19 delays to Christchurch recovery builds expected to cost millions of dollars

Builders have returned to Christchurch's anchor projects for the first time since they downed tools for lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But while the work itself will inject millions back into the local economy, construction delays to the much-needed convention centre Te Pae will prove costly in more ways than one.

They're back on the tools in a world of new rules, with laser temperature checks on arrival at the building site and strict distancing measures in place.

The entire site has been marked out to maintain separation.

But while construction's cranking up, the lockdown's been a multi-million dollar setback for the convention centre.

"It's disappointing to be faced with these delays, but we're intent on getting the thing opened as quickly as we can and we're finding innovative ways to get the last pieces of the puzzle back in place," Otakaro CEO John Bridgman told 1 NEWS.

Its planned grand opening in October is off the cards, likely to be pushed back well into next year.

"Productivity as we come onstream is reduced significantly," Mr Bridgman says.

"We've also got tidy up. Pigeons decided to roost and made a mess of air conditioning systems, so those sort of things need to be cleaned up."

Eight convention bookings have so far been cancelled, events which would've helped prop up surrounding businesses.

The loss to the wider city is expected to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

"Many of the hotels, cafés and restaurants were looking forward to the opening of the convention centre and they still are," Christchurch NZ CEO Joanna Norris says.

"Any delay does have an impact on their businesses, and that will be keenly felt."

The other anchor project, the Metro Sports Facility, is also hitting some roadblocks.