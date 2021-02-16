TODAY |

Covid-19: Deep clean underway at Whakatāne campus due to close contact with Auckland case

Source:  1 NEWS

A university campus in Whakatāne is taking precautions after a staff member was identified as a close contact of one of the Covid-19 community cases in Auckland.

An area of the Whakatāne campus where the person worked has been sectioned off and will undergo a cautionary deep clean. Source: 1 NEWS

The Auckland cluster has caused the region to go into Alert Level 3 lockdown. Whakatāne, along with all other regions of New Zealand outside Auckland, is in the less restrictive Alert Level 2.

The staff member at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi has had a test and has remained in isolation since being told they were a close contact, the tertiary education provider said in a statement.

All of the staff members that worked with the close contact are working from home until the staff member is cleared.

An area of the Whakatāne campus where the person worked has been sectioned off and will undergo a cautionary deep clean.

“We are advising kaimahi and tauira to please work/study from home/hold classes online, if they feel more comfortable doing so. If kaimahi need to be on campus, please restrict movements to their own office areas. Manuhiri are not allowed on campus during this time,” the university said in a statement.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:10
Student at centre of Covid cluster may have contracted UK variant before mum — Bloomfield
2
No new Covid-19 community cases in second day of Auckland lockdown, despite testing surge
3
Medical expert gives his 'best guess' to when NZ can return to Alert Level 1
4
A look into the life of West Coast man living off the grid for decades
5
Covid-19: Person arrested over failure to stop at Auckland lockdown checkpoint
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:21

Papatoetoe High School’s head girl reassures community after student contracts Covid-19
00:32

Guns pointed at anti-coup protestors as Myanmar demonstrations enter 10th day
00:38

UK's Covid-19 quarantine hotels finally receive first guests, but only from 'high risk' countries
06:10

Student at centre of Covid cluster may have contracted UK variant before mum — Bloomfield