Covid-19: Deep clean underway at Whakatāne campus due to casual contact with Auckland case

A university campus in Whakatāne is taking precautions after a staff member was identified as a casual contact of one of the Covid-19 community cases in Auckland.

The Auckland cluster has caused the region to go into Alert Level 3 lockdown. Whakatāne, along with all other regions of New Zealand outside Auckland, is in the less restrictive Alert Level 2.

The staff member at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi has had a test and has remained in isolation since being told they were a casual contact, the tertiary education provider said in a statement.

All of the staff members that worked with the casual contact are working from home until the staff member is cleared.

An area of the Whakatāne campus where the person worked has been sectioned off and will undergo a precautionary deep clean.

“We are advising kaimahi and tauira to please work/study from home/hold classes online, if they feel more comfortable doing so. If kaimahi need to be on campus, please restrict movements to their own office areas. Manuhiri are not allowed on campus during this time,” the university said in a statement.

