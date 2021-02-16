Covid-19: Deep clean underway at Whakatāne campus due to casual contact with Auckland case

A university campus in Whakatāne is taking precautions after a staff member was identified as a casual contact of one of the Covid-19 community cases in Auckland.

An area of the Whakatāne campus where the person worked has been sectioned off and will undergo a cautionary deep clean. Source: 1 NEWS

The Auckland cluster has caused the region to go into Alert Level 3 lockdown. Whakatāne, along with all other regions of New Zealand outside Auckland, is in the less restrictive Alert Level 2.

The staff member at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi has had a test and has remained in isolation since being told they were a casual contact, the tertiary education provider said in a statement.

All of the staff members that worked with the casual contact are working from home until the staff member is cleared.

An area of the Whakatāne campus where the person worked has been sectioned off and will undergo a precautionary deep clean.