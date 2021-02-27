Covid-19: Dates, times student was on South Auckland campus revealed

Students from Auckland’s MIT have been told to stay at home and wait to be contacted by public health after it was revealed a fellow student was on campus while infectious with Covid-19.
The latest case of Covid-19 in the community attended the Manukau Campus on the 22, 24 and 25 of February.
The times the student was on campus were:
February 22 1.00pm - 6.30pm
February 24 12.00pm - 7.30pm
February 25 11am - 7.00pm
Last night it was revealed the 21-year-old male also attended CityFitness gym in Papatoetoe on February 20 at 12.20pm – 1.45pm and February 26 3.20pm – 4.40pm.
Other locations the case visited are:
Burger King Highland Park was also visited by the man on February 25 between 8 and 9pm.
Hunter Plaza in Papatoetoe was visited by the man on February 26 between 2.55pm and 5pm.
Your Health Pharmacy at 488 Great South Road was visited by the man on February 23 between 2.45pm and 3.45pm.