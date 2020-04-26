Covid-19 contact tracing app will be available within a fortnight, says Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has confirmed to 1 NEWS a voluntary contact tracing app will be available in the next fortnight.

It means officials will be able to use personal mobile data to help track the movements of a person infected with Covid-19.

Public support for the technology appears high, a survey of more than 1000 people showed most are fine with mobile data being used to help track the virus' spread.

“Some privacy for our health's sake - we can compromise that,” one person said.

"As long as we've got decent privacy controls in place - I'd be pretty happy to do that," said another.

However, not everyone quizzed on the topic by 1 NEWS was so sure.

"No, I think that's just another big brother spying on us - keeping an eye on what we're doing. We've lost our liberties and our freedoms for weeks now".

While the mechanics of the app are still being worked out, a key element is likely to be the use of QR codes to digitally check you in to places.