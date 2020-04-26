TODAY |

Covid-19 contact tracing app will be available within a fortnight, says Ministry of Health

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has confirmed to 1 NEWS a voluntary contact tracing app will be available in the next fortnight.

Officials will be able to use personal mobile data to help track the movements of users. Source: 1 NEWS

It means officials will be able to use personal mobile data to help track the movements of a person infected with Covid-19.

Public support for the technology appears high, a survey of more than 1000 people showed most are fine with mobile data being used to help track the virus' spread.

“Some privacy for our health's sake - we can compromise that,” one person said.

"As long as we've got decent privacy controls in place - I'd be pretty happy to do that," said another.

However, not everyone quizzed on the topic by 1 NEWS was so sure.

"No, I think that's just another big brother spying on us - keeping an eye on what we're doing. We've lost our liberties and our freedoms for weeks now".

While the mechanics of the app are still being worked out, a key element is likely to be the use of QR codes to digitally check you in to places.

The Ministry of Health says protecting the privacy of users will be one of its top concerns as the launch draws near.

