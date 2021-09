The latest Covid-19 case numbers will be released around 1pm on Monday.

The update will be released by the Ministry of Health in a written statement as there is no 1pm press conference.

However, an update on Auckland's alert levels will be announced at 4pm today after Cabinet meets.

Experts are predicting, though, that a move down levels is "highly unlikely" for the region.

The alert level announcement will be live on TVNZ1, 1news.co.nz and the 1News Facebook page.