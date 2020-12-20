Covid-19 causing Kiwis to change Christmas shopping habits, survey reveals

Buying locally and decisively — that's the way many New Zealanders are preparing for Christmas this year, a recent shopping trend survey has revealed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The findings said Covid-19 has effected Christmas shopping habits – data people like Rebecca Baylis, director at Hatch Baby and Child, are seeing.

“We are finding that our pedestrian count is down a lot. We are probably down about seven per cent on customers coming in the door,” she said.

“But we have had a much higher spend from those customers visiting us here at Hatch. Those that come in store are generally spending two to seven per cent more than what they usually would.”

The biggest Christmas shopping trend is organisation; 14 per cent said they did their buying six months out, which is up from just one per cent last year.

“They wanted to get ahead of Covid-19,” Jordan Tini from PriceSpy said.

Fifteen per cent said they are buying online for the first time too.

While people continue to shop online for international goods, the PriceSpy survey found that almost half of respondents will shop locally this year to support retailers too.

But, of course, there’s still some shoppers keeping things a bit more traditional.