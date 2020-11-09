Covid-19 case's visit to Wellington restaurant a 'wake up call for everybody', owner says

The owner of the Wellington restaurant visited by a Covid-19 case says they are happy to take the heat so “that the whole of Wellington is aware” of the continued risk of Covid-19.

Little Penang owner Tee Phee said the business had undergone a deep clean this morning after being told yesterday that the person from Auckland had visited the restaurant on Friday afternoon.

“Extra cost and extra work for us but it’s worth it, this is what we have to do to make our staff and our customers feel safe,” she said.

“We have tremendous support from customers which is really good to know.”

Phee admitted it was nerve-wracking to be told yesterday that there was a community case in Wellington for the first time in months, but the Ministry of Health told her the risk of transmission was low.

“It was a good wake up call for everybody,” she said.

“If we have to take the heat so that the whole of Wellington is aware, we’ll take the heat and we hope people will come back and support us.”

Staff had been told not to come to work and get tested if they developed symptoms.