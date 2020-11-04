Covid-19 case visited Chemist Warehouse at South City mall in Christchurch

The second managed isolation worker to test positive to Covid-19 in the past few days visited the Chemist Warehouse at the South City mall, according to the Ministry of Health.

South City mall in Christchurch. Source: Google Maps

They were there around 4pm on Friday 30 October.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said in a statement this morning the person was in the store for a short period of time and didn’t have any close contact with other people.

“It’s important to stress that this person didn’t have any symptoms when they were in the store, and at that stage didn’t know that they would later test positive for Covid-19."

The person checked into the store using the Government's Covid Tracer app, and this morning the Ministry of Health sent an alert to everyone else who checked into the store around that time.

“We are aware that people may be concerned if they were in the store at the same time as this person, even though the risk to other shoppers and staff is considered extremely low," Pink said.

“Anyone who is concerned and would like to be tested for Covid-19 is welcome to attend any of our community based Covid-19 testing centres – testing is free and no appointment is necessary. You don’t need to have symptoms to qualify for free testing."

In addition to the usual centres, there is a pop-up Covid-19 testing centre in the carpark outside the Princess Margaret Hospital, operating from 11.30am – 4.30pm today. Entry to the pop-up facility is signposted at the Princess Margaret Hospital, 95 Cashmere Road.

As well, free Covid testing continues to be available at most general practices in Canterbury and at two community-based assessment centres:

Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road), Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week until further notice. (Walk-in/no referral required).

Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week. (Walk-in/no referral required)

Anyone feeling sick is reminded to stay home, and people should remember to practice good cough, sneeze and hand hygiene, the Ministry of Health has urged.

Covid-19 symptoms include a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, temporary loss of smell and difficulty breathing.