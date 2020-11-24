TODAY |

Covid-19 case travelled from Sydney to Wellington, NSW Health says

Source:  1 NEWS

A recently-confirmed Covid-19 case travelled from Sydney to Wellington over the weekend.

The person arrived just after midnight on Saturday before flying back to Sydney just after 10am on Monday morning, NSW Health confirmed this evening. They subsequently tested positive in New South Wales.

Anyone on Qantas flight QF163 and Air New Zealand NZ247 are considered close contacts and have been told by NSW Health to isolate immediately for 14 days and get a test.

1 NEWS has sought guidance from the Ministry of Health for people still in New Zealand.

Details of any locations or times of interest will be released by the Ministry of Health in the morning.

The news comes just hours after quarantine-free travel with New South Wales was paused for 72 hours following the state's recent outbreak.

The Bondi cluster has grown to 21 cases, with 10 new cases announced today.

