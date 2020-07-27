Covid-19 case found in Northland community, Hipkins to hold press conference this afternoon

Health officials are responding to a positive case of community transmission of Covid-19 in Northland.

File picture. Source: istock.com

The Covid-19 Response Minister, Chris Hipkins along with the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will be holding a press conference at 4.00pm at the Beehive.

The Ministry of Health confirmed it is investigating a positive test result in a person who has departed from a managed isolation facility.

Epidemiologist, Michael Baker told 1 NEWS that a border case of Covid-19 would make it easier to contact trace.

"Having a link to the border is always a relief, as it means there’s a finite number of people to be chased."

Read more here Eight new Covid-19 cases at the border over two days, one community case under investigation

The latest Covid-19 numbers released today by the Ministry of Health says there are eight new cases of the virus in managed isolation, bringing the total number of cases to 79.

The total number of confirmed cases to date is 1,927.