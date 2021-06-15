Covid-19 case detected at Auckland City Hospital ED

A person who turned up at Auckland City Hospital's emergency department for a non-Covid-19 related matter on Sunday has tested positive for the virus.

Signage for the entrance to Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand. Source: istock.com

The patient was treated separately to others in the ED due to being deemed at risk to the virus and has since been admitted to the intensive care unit, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement.

The ministry says the person had visited Auckland City Hospital the day before and returned a negative Covid-19 test result. "So it is believed the infection has been identified early," the ministry says.

All staff in the emergency department were wearing full PPE gear as well as N95 masks when interacting with the patient.

Auckland DHB and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service are working quickly to investigate the case and identify any potential contacts.

Patients and family who visited Auckland City Hospital and the emergency department don't need to self-isolate unless they have been contacted by health officials.

The hospital's latest case comes after a newborn baby, who was just days old, tested positive in the North Shore Hospital on Monday.

A parent of a newborn baby in Auckland City Hospital also tested positive for the virus on Sunday night.