TODAY |

Covid-19 case from Auckland cluster visited Mt Ruapehu ski-fields

Source:  1 NEWS

A person with Covid-19 linked to the Auckland community outbreak cluster visited Mt Ruapehu ski-fields last weekend.

File picture shows Whakapapa Ski Field on Mount Ruapehu, with chair lifts in the foreground and Mount Ngauruhoe in the background. Source: istock.com

According to a press release from Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), Whanganui DHB advised it yesterday that a confirmed Covid-19 case from the Auckland cluster visited Tūroa ski field on Sunday 9 August. 

"Following this advice two RAL staff self-isolated and were tested for Covid-19. They have received their results and are NEGATIVE for Covid-19," the release states.

"Public Health officials have advised that the interactions any of our staff have had with this person are NOT considered to meet the definition of “close contact”.

RAL says the person also visited Whakapapa Ski Area on Saturday the 8 August, "but was considered pre-symptomatic and so unlikely to be infectious at this time, because of this the DHB have advised that there is no cause for concern or action beyond our current Level 2 protocols, which we are of course following and asking visitors to the mountain to follow as well.

"Deep cleaning and thorough cleaning routines are also being done and both Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields remain open."

RAL says it will be encouraging all staff to wear masks towards the same goal of preventing any possible spread.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:31
Seven new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today
2
Covid-19 case from Auckland cluster visited Mt Ruapehu ski-fields
3
US President Donald Trump's 'seriously ill' brother hospitalised
4
Parents told Covid-19 case attended South Auckland primary school
5
How Auckland's Alert Level 3 rules will impact renters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

How Auckland's Alert Level 3 rules will impact renters
01:15

Two Covid-19 cases who tested positive on arrival in Japan, Belgium from NZ poses ‘low risk’ - Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Covid-19 testing numbers inspire Health Minister with confidence the latest outbreak is 'contained'
01:31

Seven new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today