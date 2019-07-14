Covid-19 case from Auckland cluster visited Mt Ruapehu ski-fields

A person with Covid-19 linked to the Auckland community outbreak cluster visited Mt Ruapehu ski-fields last weekend.
According to a press release from Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), Whanganui DHB advised it yesterday that a confirmed Covid-19 case from the Auckland cluster visited Tūroa ski field on Sunday 9 August.
"Following this advice two RAL staff self-isolated and were tested for Covid-19. They have received their results and are NEGATIVE for Covid-19," the release states.
"Public Health officials have advised that the interactions any of our staff have had with this person are NOT considered to meet the definition of “close contact”.
RAL says the person also visited Whakapapa Ski Area on Saturday the 8 August, "but was considered pre-symptomatic and so unlikely to be infectious at this time, because of this the DHB have advised that there is no cause for concern or action beyond our current Level 2 protocols, which we are of course following and asking visitors to the mountain to follow as well.
"Deep cleaning and thorough cleaning routines are also being done and both Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields remain open."
RAL says it will be encouraging all staff to wear masks towards the same goal of preventing any possible spread.