Covid-19 case from Auckland cluster visited Mt Ruapehu ski-fields

RAL says the person also visited Whakapapa Ski Area on Saturday the 8 August, "but was considered pre-symptomatic and so unlikely to be infectious at this time, because of this the DHB have advised that there is no cause for concern or action beyond our current Level 2 protocols, which we are of course following and asking visitors to the mountain to follow as well.



"Deep cleaning and thorough cleaning routines are also being done and both Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields remain open."



RAL says it will be encouraging all staff to wear masks towards the same goal of preventing any possible spread.