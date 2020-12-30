TODAY |

Covid-19 blamed for lethal substitutes to MDMA in New Zealand market

Source: 

A potentially lethal alternative to the party drug, MDMA, is flooding the New Zealand market in the wake of Covid-19 affecting global supply chains.

Source: istock.com

The drug-checking agency, Know Your Stuff, said testers had seen a big jump in the amount of eutylone masquerading as MDMA this year.

At least two people, including one having seizures, needed emergency medical treatment.

Spokesperson Jez Weston warned that eutylone could cause vomiting, psychosis, convulsions and even death.

He said it was impossible to tell the difference between the drugs by sight or smell alone, and no one should take a drug without testing it.

"We know that Covid has affected global supply chains for all sorts of different products and MDMA is just the same.

"So what's being sold in New Zealand is what's available in New Zealand which is these nasty cathinones."

At-home testing kits were not as good as the testing process Know Your Stuff provided, but they were better than nothing, he said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime and Justice
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Australia on alert after highly infectious Covid-19 variant found
2
Search underway for 19-year-old man missing from Rhythm and Vines
3
US federal judge ridicules Donald Trump's recent pardons
4
Covid-19 patients left in ambulances in carparks as UK hospitals struggle with new admissions
5
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:47

Pike River Recovery Agency confident re-entry will be finished in next six months
01:48

Firefighter's raw video captures Ahipara blaze's '40 feet tall-plus' flames up close

Whakatāne 15-year-old hooks 360kg black marlin, despite broken collarbone

Whakaari/White Island has 'low energy steam explosions' but stays at Alert Level 1