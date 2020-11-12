TODAY |

Covid-19 alert levels unchanged 'at this point' despite new mystery Auckland community case

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Covid-19 alert levels remain the same, "at this point", despite a new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland with no clear links to a managed isolation facility or to the border. 

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there was "not enough information at this point to make judgment calls on alert levels". 

On if Auckland's alert level should move, Mr Hipkins reiterated there was not enough information, but they would be discussing alert levels before the end of today. 

"We're just not in a position right now to share that information."

"We are in the early days of information coming through."

Hipkins said the person became symptomatic on Monday, was tested the next day and was at work at A - Z Collection on High St in the central city from November 8 to 11. 

It is believed they may have been infectious on November 7. 

There is to be another press conference today, at 5pm, which will be streamed on 1news.co.nz.

