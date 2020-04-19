What will Covid-19 Alert Level 3 mean for people aged over 70?

The Government is giving people over the age of 70 more guidance about what Covid-19 Alert Level 3 means for them.

Tracey Martin. Source: 1 NEWS

The Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin said guidance for aspects like bubbles and exercise have been released on the Covid-19 website.

Under Alert Level 3, seniors can:

Extend their bubble carefully, for example by letting close family or a caregiver into their home.

Go to a local beach or park for fresh air and exercise.

Access and shop at essential services, such as at the chemist, supermarket or bank. However, travel should be kept at a minimum. So, where possible, seniors should use online services or have others shop on their behalf.

Take children to school if they are caregivers.

Volunteer or go to work if they cannot do this from home and it is safe.

The country will move from Alert Level 4 to Level 3 at 11.59pm on Monday April 27.

Ms Martin said the basic rules remained the same, and people should keep a two-metre distance when going out.

"We want everyone, wherever possible, to stay in their bubble and work from home to reduce the risk of catching or spreading Covid-19," she said.

“Over-70s and other higher-risk groups have the same rights as everyone else to go to work, to exercise and to access essential services like supermarkets and banks. It’s just that we’re asking them to be especially careful."

She said some people had specific health conditions, which may mean they need to manage themselves differently and talk to their employers regarding work and leave arrangements.