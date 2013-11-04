 

'Covered in blood'- Teenager describes the early morning shooting which broke up her party

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

A birthday party in South Auckland took a turn for the worse when a fight broke out down the road and a gun was pulled.

The group of teenagers were drinking in a garage on Wilson Place, in Papakura, when they heard gunshots around 1:00am, reports the NZ Herald.

"We were having a couple of beers and heard a raruraru outside," said 18-year-old Harmony Stewart.

"Just people fighting and then everyone ran out on the street and then we heard the shotgun."

She says people went running when they heard multiple shots fired.

"They came back in covered in blood, I was just trying to help them."

Stewart's letterbox is peppered with gunshot holes and police have cordoned off the property. 

She says she hasn't been able to go in for a clothes or dog food.

Police have been making enquiries this morning and have requested CCTV footage from the local dairy.

"I don't know why it happened at my house," said Stewart. "Probably gang stuff, it's always gang stuff around here."

Police say the shots were fired from a vehicle towards a group of people on the street.

"Three males, two 16 year-olds and an 18-year-old, received minor injuries," says Detective Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist Police is asked to call Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or report anonymously to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topics
Victoria University of Wellington has taken another step towards changing its name in an effort to avoid confusion with other universities overseas.

Victoria University Students’ Association president Rory Lenihan-Ikin said the extra would now be enough to cover rent.
Source: 1 NEWS

Its council agreed in principle to remove "Victoria" from its name and change it to University of Wellington.

It would also adopt a new Māori name of Te Herenga Waka.

Vice chancellor Grant Guilford said it was a unanimous decision.

"It's a big decision for the university and it's taken us quite some time to get there with wide ranging consultation with students, alumni, staff, stakeholders, and a lot of research with offshore and onshore marketing.

"It's not working very well for us, people aren't recognising our university when we use that name offshore."

It was impacting their international reputation often thinking of others such as Victoria University of Melbourne, University of Victoria in British Columbia or University of Victoria in Bangladesh.

"Once that dawned on us that trying to develop this global reputation was being impacted by the fact that our work was being attributed to other people we began to realise that was short changing not only the university but it's graduates," Dr Guildford said.

The difficult bit had been an emotional attachment to the name and its 120 year history, he said.

The draft decision remains open for further feedback ahead of the university council's next meeting on 27 August when it will make a final decision. It will then need to get approval from the minister of education.

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Australia

Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard stepped up to the mic this morning, at the National Party's annual conference, to voice his "unbounded admiration" for the political party and their values.

Source: 1 NEWS

At the party's first conference since last year's defeat, Howard received thunderous applause when he described the election outcome as "disappointing and unjust and unfair."

He encouraged the hundreds of attendants at Auckland's Skycity Convention Centre to take pride in the many achievements of the National Party in their years of power. 

At hearing the results, the former Australian Prime Minister told how he had written a note to former National leader Bill English, to commiserate the loss to the Labour party in coalition with NZ First and the Greens, reports Stuff.

"I just said 'Dear Bill...there is no justice in politics'," said Mr Howard. 

"And I felt that way but although there may have been little justice in that result, you as Nationals can take enormous pride in what your Government achieved year after year.

"People all around the world would say 'New Zealand is leading the way'. People would say that John Key and Bill English have managed the New Zealand economy in a way that was an exemplar for other countries around the world. And I mean that."

The night before the conference, Mr Howard and his wife "enjoyed the opportunity" to have dinner with Simon Bridges and his wife Natalie.

Looking forward, Mr Howard wished the National Party good fortune.  

"More things unite New Zealanders than might divide you.

"Under Simon's leadership, you are now focused on the future. It will be a different future but it will combine the good elements of the past with some new elements." 

Mr Howard said it had been a pleasure to visit their many friends in New Zealand.

