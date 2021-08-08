Cousin of Timaru crash victim remembers 'young, sweet kid'

A cousin of one of five young men killed in a horror car crash near Timaru on Saturday is remembering him as a "young, sweet kid".

Five boys aged 15 and 16 died when a Nissan Bluebird they were travelling in slammed into a power pole, ripping it in two.

Speed, alcohol and only a few wearing a seatbelt contributed to the high death toll. One of the victims was in the boot, while the driver is in hospital recovering.

Meadow Bennett visited the crash site yesterday to remember her 15-year-old cousin.

"I really am in shock, he's just a young, sweet kid, he didn't need this," she told 1 NEWS .

"Just don't believe it till you see it, I don't believe he's gone till I see him."

Meadow took a piece of the wreckage from the scene to help her remember.

Another friend, Kaleb Ewart, said the boy could brighten up a room.

"He had a lot of cheekiness, he would always make you laugh when he walked into a room, it would just brighten up, he was that person."