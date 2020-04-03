Courts make shifts to deal with huge backlog of cases amid lockdown

The Covid-19 lockdown is forcing unprecedented change in our legal system with many court cases on hold.

The backlog of cases is a concern for many of the country’s top judges who say they are trying to ease the stress on people going through the system.

Because of Covid-19, many people can’t go through the court system like they used to with measures such as virtual court hearings on the radar.

New Zealand’s top judge says she is aware of the human cost the lockdown is causing.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann told 1 NEWS that even through the World Wars, court life was not disrupted as it has been now.