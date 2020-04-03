TODAY |

Courts make shifts to deal with huge backlog of cases amid lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

The Covid-19 lockdown is forcing unprecedented change in our legal system with many court cases on hold.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The courts say they’re trying to ease the stress on people going through the system. Source: 1 NEWS

The backlog of cases is a concern for many of the country’s top judges who say they are trying to ease the stress on people going through the system.

Because of Covid-19, many people can’t go through the court system like they used to with measures such as virtual court hearings on the radar.

New Zealand’s top judge says she is aware of the human cost the lockdown is causing.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann told 1 NEWS that even through the World Wars, court life was not disrupted as it has been now.

“Of course life is far more complex now than it was in the past and the work that the courts do is far more voluminous and more complex and so this disruption, this hits hard,” she said.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
National says getting out of lockdown a 'priority' for NZ economy
2
New Zealand's Covid-19 cases increase by 71 as worldwide total surpasses 1 million
3
'Shoot them dead' - Philippine president orders lockdown violators to be killed
4
Rower Eric Verdonk, who earned bronze for NZ at 1988 Olympics, dies after cancer battle
5
Auckland kava drinking groups continue to meet despite lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:44

Health Minister apologises after breaching Covid-19 lockdown with mountain bike ride

Māori celebrities and experts are doing online Te Reo Māori tutorials through lockdown

Coronavirus: NFL team offers plane to transport thousands of face masks from China

Witnesses sought after indecent assault in Morrinsville