Court told Auckland man Denver Chance shot three times as murder trial begins

Jay Christopher Lingman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Auckland man Denver Chance in 2019.

Denver Chance Source: 1 NEWS

He pleaded guilty, however, to three charges of possession of drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, for supply as the trial in the High Court at Auckland began today.

Chance was last seen on 24 February 2019 when he told friends at his flat in Mairangi Bay that he was popping out and would be back soon.

On 10 March that year police found Chance's body at a Kingseat address.

It is the Crown's case that Jay Lingman fired six shots at Chance and three of these bullets hit Chance's head.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes said Lingman then stored Chance's body in a chest freezer.