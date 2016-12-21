 

Court slams leaky home legislation as slow and 'tortuous'

The Supreme Court has criticised leaky homes legislation as slow and "tortuous" for one homeowner, ruling in favour of her appeal against Whangarei District Council after lower courts said she was time-barred from court proceedings.

Olivia Waiyee Lee filed proceedings against the council in the High Court in May 2014, within the six-year period after she applied for an assessor's report in August 2008.

The Weathertight Homes Resolution Services Act (2006) has a provision in it which requires legal action to be taken within six years of the cause of action.

Lee said the application for an assessor's report was the cause of action, but the High Court held - and the Court of Appeal upheld - that the cause of action had occurred before May 2008, as Lee had obtained reports in February and April that year and letters from May 2008 showed she understood the nature of the problems in the house.

The courts therefore said Lee's proceedings had been brought out of time, and summary judgment was given in favour of the council.

