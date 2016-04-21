Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

A young girl gasped in pain and was "horrified" after an Olympic gold medallist sexually violated her when they were swimming together at the beach, she has told a court today.

Arthur Parkin, a member of New Zealand hockey's only Olympic gold medal-winning team at Montreal in 1976, is on trial accused of sexually abusing three girls.

He has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including indecently assaulting a girl under 12 and indecently assaulting girls aged between 12 and 16.

The assaults allegedly happened between 1975 and 1983.

The girl, who is now a grown woman, told the Auckland District Court today the incident occurred when Parkin was a young man.

The pair were part of a group of kids and teenagers swimming in Northland when Parkin took hold of the girl so he could playfully throw her into the water, the woman said.

But as he waited for other children to make room for the throw, he pushed his fingers under her swimming costume and violated her, she said.

"I was shocked and horrified, and it hurt like buggery," the woman said.

She then turned in shock to look at Parkin but he instantly threw her into the water, she said. She then swam to the shore and sat next to her mum and didn't move.

Later, when she was older, Parkin grabbed her hand at the dinner table and pushed it onto his pants so she could feel his erection, she said.

She said she took "decades" to tell anyone about the alleged assaults as she was ashamed and you "didn't talk about those things" because many people thought of Parkin as a golden-boy because of his sporting achievements.