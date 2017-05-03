Court hears early versions of National Party ad accused of sounding like Eminem's Lose Yourself

A court has heard early versions of a National Party ad featuring voiceovers from John Key and Paula Bennett.

The trial of Eminem’s company Eight-Mile Style vs National continues today.

Advertising expert Glen Jamieson said when he started making test ads for National's 2014 election campaign, he originally used Lose Yourself, but always planned to replace them with a "sound-alike" before it went to air.

The beat in Lose Yourself provided the motivation to be able to say to staff "go find something like that".

"None of it ever appears in the final product," he told the court.

National party general secretary Greg Hamilton also gave evidence today, revealing the party's campaign committee never sought legal advice about copyright concerns over the use of the song EminemEsque.

The campaign committee was warned at least twice that the song EminemEsque sounded like the chart topping hit Lose Yourself.

Mr Hamilton said at one campaign meeting, at which ministers Steven Joyce and Paula Bennett were present, they discussed whether a song that sounded like one by Eminem was appropriate, given how controversial the rapper is.

"There were concerns because of Eminem’s use of foul language and association with Eminem may put people off voting for the party," Mr Hamitlon said.

The party looked at using a more classical song but decided the EminemEsque version was more "upbeat" and worked better with the positive messages the campaign ads were trying to portray.

Mr Hamilton said a number of music and advertising experts were asked for advice about whether the party was breaching copyright in using the song.

The party paid for a license to use EminemEsque.

But under cross examination, he admitted none of those were legal experts.

"We were told, if we had a license, we did not have risk."