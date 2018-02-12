 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Court to hear expert evidence on lethal drug in trial of woman accused of assisting suicide

share

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

The trial of Susan Austen, who is accused of assisting her friend in committing suicide, will today hear expert evidence about the drug Pentobarbitone.

Susan Austen is accused of helping a 77-year-old woman, who was suffering from health issues, commit suicide.

Source: 1 NEWS

Pentobarbitone is only legal to use in New Zealand to put down animals.

The crown alleges Susan Austen imported the drug from Mexico and China, knowing it would be used for suicide.

Annemarie Treadwell, 77, was found dead in her retirement home in Wellington in June 2016. Her cause of death was Pentobarbitone poisoning. 

Prior to her death she was said to be suffering from arthritis and memory loss.

Mrs Treadwell's GP is currently giving evidence at the High Court in Wellington.

Dr Lorna McCaan told the court she last saw Mrs Treadwell in 2015 and she had begun to complain of feeling more achy.

"She was feeling more tired and more miserable. She wasn't getting out much. She said she was making herself do things to seem OK, but she was actually feeling miserable inside."

The doctor spoke to her about increasing her anti-depressants.

Mrs Treadwell suffered depression for most of her life. She also had chronic pain and arthritis.

A veterinarian is due to give evidence today about Pentobarbitone and its use. A toxicologist will also give evidence.

Austen has pleaded not guilty to one charge of assisting suicide and two charges of importing a class C drug.

A group of about ten supporters sat in the public gallery today, wearing red in support of Austen. They blew kisses and waved to her as she sat in the dock.

The trial is set down for three weeks. 

Related

Wellington

Emily Cooper

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

2
The National leader will be spending this Waitangi day in Bluff, unlike the PM who will be in attendance.

Bill English to address media amid National leadership speculation


00:44
3
Nuku'alofa residents this morning woke to the distressing realisation that most of their buildings were heavily damaged.

Live updates: Tonga residents pick up the pieces after Gita destroys Parliament and cuts power with ferocious winds

00:56
4
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

5
Clean up begins in Tonga's capital of Nuku'alofa after it was hit by Cyclone Gita overnight.

Photo Gallery: Tongan local residents' social media photos show carnage left behind by unrelenting Cyclone Gita

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.


00:48
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

Bill English announced his resignation as leader of the National Party today, saying the time was right. Who will replace him?

04:14
The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll has Labour at its lowest level in more than two decades.

Labour's Andrew Little admits he 'thought about' stepping down as leader in the interests of the party

The revelation comes in the wake of tonight's disastrous 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll that has Labour at its lowest level in more than 20 years.

00:44
Nuku'alofa residents this morning woke to the distressing realisation that most of their buildings were heavily damaged.

Live updates: Tonga residents pick up the pieces after Gita destroys Parliament and cuts power with ferocious winds

Nuku'alofa residents are surveying the damage, with many already cleaning up the mess.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction

Next will be the clean-up and there are already serious concerns around water contamination.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 