Court to hear expert evidence on lethal drug in trial of woman accused of assisting suicide

The trial of Susan Austen, who is accused of assisting her friend in committing suicide, will today hear expert evidence about the drug Pentobarbitone.

Pentobarbitone is only legal to use in New Zealand to put down animals.

The crown alleges Susan Austen imported the drug from Mexico and China, knowing it would be used for suicide.

Annemarie Treadwell, 77, was found dead in her retirement home in Wellington in June 2016. Her cause of death was Pentobarbitone poisoning.

Prior to her death she was said to be suffering from arthritis and memory loss.

Mrs Treadwell's GP is currently giving evidence at the High Court in Wellington.

Dr Lorna McCaan told the court she last saw Mrs Treadwell in 2015 and she had begun to complain of feeling more achy.

"She was feeling more tired and more miserable. She wasn't getting out much. She said she was making herself do things to seem OK, but she was actually feeling miserable inside."

The doctor spoke to her about increasing her anti-depressants.

Mrs Treadwell suffered depression for most of her life. She also had chronic pain and arthritis.

A veterinarian is due to give evidence today about Pentobarbitone and its use. A toxicologist will also give evidence.

Austen has pleaded not guilty to one charge of assisting suicide and two charges of importing a class C drug.

A group of about ten supporters sat in the public gallery today, wearing red in support of Austen. They blew kisses and waved to her as she sat in the dock.