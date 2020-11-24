Court considers appeal of former Dunedin doctor who stabbed teen to death

An appeal from the former Dunedin doctor who stabbed teenager Amber-Rose Rush to death in her bed is being heard today in the Court of Appeal in Wellington.

Sixteen-year-old Amber-Rose Rush was murdered in her Corstorphine home in February 2018.

Venod Skantha was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 19 years, in March this year.

Last year Skantha was found guilty of murdering Rush, as well as four counts of threatening to kill.

Skantha is appealing his convictions on the grounds of a miscarriage of justice, claiming the trial was unfair.

His lawyer, Jonathan Eaton, today claimed prejudicial evidence was presented at the trial and the jury was wrongly not warned by the judge that a witness had lied about "critical issues".