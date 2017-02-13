Court appearance for woman accused of horrifying racial abuse of Muslim Kiwis in Huntly

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.
Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More