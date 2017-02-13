Court appearance today for woman accused of shocking anti-Muslim racist attack in Huntly

A 27-year-old woman is due to appear in court after allegedly abusing Muslim women in Huntly during the weekend.

The woman is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and offensive language.

The Muslim women from Auckland were at a rest stop in Huntly on Saturday when the woman swore at them and told them "you don't have the right to be here".

She also struck out at the group and threw a beer can in an exchange filmed by one of the group, Mehpara Khan, who posted the video on Facebook and reported the incident to police.

The video has been viewed by more than 400,000 people.

Yesterday the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand joined a host others condemning the attack.