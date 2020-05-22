TODAY |

Court of Appeal upholds 18-year jail term for Christchurch woman's murder in 2016

Source: 

A man who murdered a Christchurch sex worker has lost an appeal against his sentence.

Sainey Marong. Source: Pool / George Heard

Sainey Marong was ordered to spend life in prison for a minimum of 18 years for murdering Renee Duckmanton in 2016.

Her badly burnt body was found on Main Rakaia Road in May that year.

Ten days later Marong was arrested and charged with her murder.

Sarong's lawyer had argued in the Court of Appeal there was no explanation by the trial judge about the length of sentence.

However, in a decision released today, the court said the prison term was justified.

It mentioned Ms Duckmanton was vulnerable as she suffered cerebral palsy down her left side.

"We are satisfied that the extent to which Mr Marong undertook planning for the murder, the callousness of the way he went about it including his conduct after the killing, and the particular vulnerability of his small and defenceless victim, justified an additional year beyond the 17-year MPI (minimum term)...

"We are not persuaded that the Judge erred in setting that level of MPI," the judges concluded.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
Covid-19: Health officials announce one new case, urge churches to abide by 10-person limit
2
Simon Bridges rolled, Todd Muller new National Party leader
3
$6b annual cost of tolerating damp, mouldy homes in NZ outweighs price to insulate them - advocate
4
Covid-19: Police give green-light to large church services, contradicting PM's stance
5
'Labour has failed to deliver' – Todd Muller gets into campaign mode as new National Party leader
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:52

Driver arrested after hijab shop crash that injured 14 in Sydney

'Repugnant' - Wilson Parking slammed by Wellington regional councillors for ad warning people off 'crowded public transport'
03:31

Simon Bridges to spend time 'being a better dad and husband' after losing leadership

00:30

National's new leader Todd Muller won't rule out working with Winston Peters as election looms