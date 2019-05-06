Court of Appeal quashes decision to extradite New Zealand resident accused of murder to China

The Court of Appeal has quashed a decision from the previous government to extradite a New Zealand permanent resident to the People's Republic of China, citing serious concerns about that country's human rights record.

Korean citizen Kyung Yup Kim is accused of murdering a 20-year-old woman in Shanghai in 2009.

Chinese authorities had requested the extradition of Kim from New Zealand in 2011 and then Justice Minister Amy Adams sought assurances from China that Kim would not be tortured and would receive a fair trial before twice approving extradition.

In a decision released today, the Court of Appeal has quashed that decision citing the "difficulty that exists in obtaining assurances adequate to meet the risk of torture in a country where torture is illegal yet remains widespread because of cultural and systemic features of the PRC criminal justice system."

Justice Minister Andrew Little will now reconsider the extradition request.