Courageous two-year-old with mysterious disability receives $4000 gift from ASB, Seven Sharp

Alicia Hunia's beautiful two-year-old daughter, Nova, was born with a mysterious disability and is unfortunately no stranger to hospitals.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite having been born with both breathing and hearing difficulties, she is a courageous child who loves dancing as well as being around people.

As Nova is recovering from her most recent operation, ASB decided to give Nova and her family a break from hospital life with the ASB Good as Gold award - Santa Edition. They were given $4000 to go towards their next family holiday.