Couple's touching story of helping each other find love after marriage break-up

Sometimes marriage splits end badly, but couple who parted on good terms and even helped each other find a dates, have shared their tale with Seven Sharp.

Damien and Whakrongotai Nikora who have two children decided to split up after 21 years of marriage.

Each posted on their Facebook page a lengthy love letter about “why you should date my ex”.

Damien told Seven Sharp that since he's been single he's "never had so much interest in my life," but admits he's "a bit shy".

Meanwhile Whakarongotai says she's met a guy from the dating app Bumble, who's "very lovely".

Damien's supportive of Whakarongotai's new man.

"She almost turned him down and I said, 'nah give the guy a chance, he seems like a really nice guy.'"

The pair were married young and now have different goals in life.

They said it felt necessary to celebrate the end of their marriage on a good note.

Whakarongatai and Damien Nikora have remained friends after splitting. Source: Seven Sharp
